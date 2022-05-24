26,526 Shares in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Brink’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Brink’s by 169.1% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Brink’s in the third quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brink’s in the third quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Brink’s by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after acquiring an additional 298,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.86. 11,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.49. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $80.43.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brink’s (Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.