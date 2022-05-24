2,668 Shares in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Acquired by Provida Pension Fund Administrator

Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Suzano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 404,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 244,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,177,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,224,000 after buying an additional 2,103,479 shares during the last quarter.

Get Suzano alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:SUZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 767,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,961. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. Suzano S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.1263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.92%.

About Suzano (Get Rating)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.