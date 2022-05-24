280,712 Shares in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Bought by Forager Capital Management LLC

Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 280,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,619,000. Rush Enterprises accounts for approximately 7.6% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Forager Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Rush Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUSHA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $2,036,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 441,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 57.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 49,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $435,594.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of RUSHA traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 190,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,183. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $52.40. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.26%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

