30,200 Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Purchased by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,881,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of EastGroup Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,992,000 after acquiring an additional 104,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,886,000 after buying an additional 17,169 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 627,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,887,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,992,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,753,000 after buying an additional 38,699 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGP traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.75. 340,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,869. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.55 and its 200 day moving average is $199.03. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.22 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.90.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

