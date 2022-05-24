$33.54 Million in Sales Expected for Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) will report $33.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.20 million and the highest is $34.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full-year sales of $140.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $142.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $170.49 million, with estimates ranging from $166.81 million to $175.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEAV shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

NYSE:WEAV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Weave Communications news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki bought 37,000 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 62,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $275,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,058,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,916,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,841 shares of company stock valued at $603,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $5,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

