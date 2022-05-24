$352.35 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will report sales of $352.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $349.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.70 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $435.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.32). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBC shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FBC traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.03. 636,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.35. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $56.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.94%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

