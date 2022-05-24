369 Shares in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Purchased by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.86. 77,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,235. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

