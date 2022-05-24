369 Shares in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Purchased by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000.
First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.86. 77,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,235. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.64.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.