37,006 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Purchased by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 5.1% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,333,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 41,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.33. The company had a trading volume of 421,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,139. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.23 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

