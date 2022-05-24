$4.30 EPS Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $4.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.87. Amgen reported earnings per share of $4.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $17.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.91 to $17.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $18.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.74 to $20.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.07.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after acquiring an additional 668,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after acquiring an additional 367,936 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $249.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

