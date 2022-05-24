$4.98 EPS Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $4.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.74. Signature Bank posted earnings of $3.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $22.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.62 to $25.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $27.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.00 to $29.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share.

SBNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.92.

Shares of SBNY opened at $197.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Signature Bank has a one year low of $179.05 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

