43,275 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,275 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,712,000. Boeing comprises approximately 1.8% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,058,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,206,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.64. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $258.40. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

