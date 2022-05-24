600 Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Bought by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $66,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $169,241.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,668.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,056 shares of company stock valued at $17,010,958 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.38.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.