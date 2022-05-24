6,210 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Acquired by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 275.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.96. The stock had a trading volume of 738,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,155. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.80. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

