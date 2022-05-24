6,305 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,662,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,492 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,098,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,535,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 998.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,515 shares during the last quarter.

BBCA opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.94.

