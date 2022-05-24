743 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by Vienna Asset Management LLC

Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 743 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,828,000 after acquiring an additional 52,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,207,799,000 after acquiring an additional 141,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,479,000 after acquiring an additional 225,785 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 224,038 shares of company stock worth $7,373,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.95. 1,849,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,325. The company has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.90 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

