$8.31 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

May 24th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating) will announce sales of $8.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.60 million to $15.33 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $7.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $65.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $102.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $40.07 million, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $45.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 139.41% and a negative return on equity of 46.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALPN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALPN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.34. 138,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,061. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $252.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

About Alpine Immune Sciences (Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

