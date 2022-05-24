$8.77 EPS Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) to post earnings of $8.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.74. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings of $8.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $38.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.24 to $38.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $42.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.37 to $43.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,694 shares of company stock worth $40,671,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD stock traded down $20.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,227.27. 649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,259. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,318.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,439.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,168.31 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.