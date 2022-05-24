83,102 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by Cavalry Management Group LLC

Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,307,000. American Tower makes up approximately 2.8% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in American Tower by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Zeno Research LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $6,820,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT traded up $8.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,085. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.28 and a 200 day moving average of $253.22. The company has a market cap of $117.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

