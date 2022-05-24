8,532 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.3% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.48.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.09. The company had a trading volume of 98,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.