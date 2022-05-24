888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 617.86 ($7.77).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.29) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.68) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of LON 888 traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 191.70 ($2.41). 3,460,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,979. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 196.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 251.12. The company has a market capitalization of £855.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04. 888 has a 12 month low of GBX 175.60 ($2.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 494 ($6.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

