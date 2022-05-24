901 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Bought by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.14.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $5.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.23. 10,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,030. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.98 and a 200 day moving average of $204.46. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.03 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 52.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

