908,007 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 908,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,520,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of Helmerich & Payne as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,107,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after acquiring an additional 211,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440 over the last 90 days. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of HP stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,315. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $50.89.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

