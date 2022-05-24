$95.12 Million in Sales Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) to announce $95.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.38 million and the highest is $96.50 million. EverQuote reported sales of $105.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $412.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.96 million to $415.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $484.79 million, with estimates ranging from $463.90 million to $499.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of EVER traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.32. 292,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,370. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,039,653.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin acquired 1,004,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,757 shares of company stock worth $131,505. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in EverQuote by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

