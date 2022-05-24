Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,812 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 320,814 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $45,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 8,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,982 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,196,618. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.76. 355,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,027,068. The company has a market capitalization of $199.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.08.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.