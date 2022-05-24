AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADTH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.21.

NASDAQ:ADTH opened at $8.81 on Friday. AdTheorent has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.01.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AdTheorent will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AdTheorent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the first quarter valued at $1,149,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdTheorent (Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

