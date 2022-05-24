Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $17,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.08.

NYSE A opened at $125.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.64 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.42 and its 200-day moving average is $139.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

