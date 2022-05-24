Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.86-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.08.

NYSE A traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.41. 2,149,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,196. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.38.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

