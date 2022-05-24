Agora (NASDAQ:API) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agora had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 43.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Agora updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Agora stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. Agora has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $709.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.50.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of API. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Agora by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter.
About Agora (Get Rating)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
