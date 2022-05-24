Agora (NASDAQ:API) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Agora (NASDAQ:APIGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agora had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 43.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Agora updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Agora stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. Agora has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $709.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of API. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Agora by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Agora in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura upgraded Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

See Also

Earnings History for Agora (NASDAQ:API)

