Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $302.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $303.87.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $237.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.88.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.