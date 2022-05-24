Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $105.50 and last traded at $106.11, with a volume of 45707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.28.

Specifically, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $2,160,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,203 shares in the company, valued at $346,052.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total value of $1,991,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 742,480 shares of company stock valued at $120,617,976. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. HSBC decreased their price target on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Airbnb by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,385 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Airbnb by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after buying an additional 31,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Airbnb by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

