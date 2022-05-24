Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Airgain alerts:

AIRG has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Airgain by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Airgain by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airgain (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.