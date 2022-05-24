AirSwap Price Tops $0.0854 on Exchanges (AST)

AirSwap (AST) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0854 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $12.81 million and $207,652.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AirSwap has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AirSwap Coin Profile

AST is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

