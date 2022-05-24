Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.30-15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.Albemarle also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.30-$15.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.65.

NYSE:ALB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.83. 79,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,566. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.56 and a 200 day moving average of $224.60. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $154.23 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $980,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

