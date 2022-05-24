Alerus Financial NA Cuts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Alerus Financial NA decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,866 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,234 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in MetLife by 220.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 358,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,148,000 after acquiring an additional 246,710 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 24.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in MetLife by 172.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.82. 353,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.92. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

