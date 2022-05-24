Alerus Financial NA Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,947 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $445,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after acquiring an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,377,882,000 after purchasing an additional 349,132 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 919,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $521,362,000 after purchasing an additional 324,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.79.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.20 on Tuesday, hitting $398.56. The stock had a trading volume of 101,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,641. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $188.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

