Alerus Financial NA Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,977 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.9% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 933,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,270,000 after acquiring an additional 197,005 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 283,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 66,225 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 667,137 shares of company stock valued at $42,579,677 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.87. 848,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,402,305. The company has a market cap of $276.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

