Alerus Financial NA Raises Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,499 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA owned approximately 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 278,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,423. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

