Alerus Financial NA Sells 7,720 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.4% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $78,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.88 on Tuesday, reaching $360.93. The stock had a trading volume of 238,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,682,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $441.26.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
