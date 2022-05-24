Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises 1.4% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $15,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,273,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,841,000 after purchasing an additional 186,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,215,000 after buying an additional 157,857 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,485,000 after acquiring an additional 38,646 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,657,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,562,000 after acquiring an additional 210,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,955,000 after acquiring an additional 48,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.59. 43,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,945. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.94 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 164.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total transaction of $617,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,474 shares of company stock worth $2,662,311. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.