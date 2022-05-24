Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Alight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ALIT. Stephens assumed coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Alight stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. 118,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,811. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
In other Alight news, Director William P. Foley II sold 350,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $3,535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
