Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Alight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALIT. Stephens assumed coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Alight stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. 118,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,811. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alight news, Director William P. Foley II sold 350,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $3,535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

