Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $933,850.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,450. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $11,823,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,316,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,647,000 after buying an additional 113,940 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

Shares of MDRX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 32,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,006. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.