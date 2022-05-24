Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,747,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,214,138,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $110.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,119.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,834,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,572. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,528.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2,701.76. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,329.84.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

