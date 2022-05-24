Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.2% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after buying an additional 147,755 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bancreek Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $4,745,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,329.84.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $110.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,119.40. 3,833,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,469. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,528.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,701.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.