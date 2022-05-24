Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Invests $22.92 Million in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,541,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,921,000. Bowlero accounts for approximately 7.9% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned approximately 7.98% of Bowlero at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter worth about $4,059,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter worth about $3,739,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,177,000.

Several research firms recently commented on BOWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowlero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company.

BOWL traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.69. 245,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,921. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81. Bowlero Corp. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $13.09.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

