Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARR shares. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Altius Renewable Royalties stock traded down C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 42,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,089. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$14.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 20.91 and a quick ratio of 20.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$222.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33.

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.1405989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

