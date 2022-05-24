American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.70. 2,808,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,319. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.05.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,401,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at $20,842,885.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,865,000 after purchasing an additional 968,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.