American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Boosted by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,398 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in American Express by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in American Express by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in American Express by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.54. 43,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,690. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.