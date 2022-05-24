American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

AHOTF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock remained flat at $$2.80 on Tuesday. 3,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,300. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

