American International Group Inc. Raises Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $21,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Fortinet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT opened at $286.37 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.53 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.17.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.29.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,808 shares of company stock worth $2,313,480 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

