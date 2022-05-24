American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. American National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.48.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $26.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 134.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 108.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares (Get Rating)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

